Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 304.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526,162 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,066,000 after acquiring an additional 31,546,654 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430,979 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,494,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602,115 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538,409 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $29.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

