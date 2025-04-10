Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Shares Down 17.1% – Should You Sell?

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 17.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.37 and last traded at $27.37. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Schibsted ASA Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43.

About Schibsted ASA

(Get Free Report)

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.