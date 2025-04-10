Saros (SAROS) Price Hits $0.16

Saros (SAROS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Saros token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. Saros has a total market cap of $418.24 million and $5.29 million worth of Saros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Saros has traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Saros Profile

Saros launched on January 18th, 2024. Saros’ total supply is 2,625,000,000 tokens. Saros’ official Twitter account is @saros_xyz. The official website for Saros is www.saros.xyz.

Buying and Selling Saros

According to CryptoCompare, “Saros (SAROS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Saros has a current supply of 2,625,000,000 with 1,166,156,202 in circulation. The last known price of Saros is 0.1595444 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $5,625,900.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saros.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saros using one of the exchanges listed above.

