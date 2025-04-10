Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.61 and last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 920758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average of $111.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,829,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,910,000 after buying an additional 44,306 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16,717.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 84,926 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

