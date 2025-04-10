Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 121.60 ($1.55), with a volume of 3586386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.62).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 213 ($2.72) to GBX 210 ($2.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Sabre Insurance Group Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £299.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 133.31.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 14.48 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabre Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabre Insurance Group plc will post 19.083558 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a GBX 11.30 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.59%. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.62%.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Ian Chapple purchased 15,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,825.97 ($25,333.47). Also, insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 33,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £41,316.93 ($52,794.44). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 19,528 shares of company stock worth $2,495,948. 8.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

