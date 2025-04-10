Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,170 Shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Reliance worth $19,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Reliance by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $279.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $334.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.20.

Reliance Increases Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.52). Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other Reliance news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $9,356,990.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,115,919.60. The trade was a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Reliance

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.