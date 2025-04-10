Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 30,252 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,252 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Kellanova worth $17,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in Kellanova by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 542,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

K opened at $82.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $83.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.44.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Saturday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $9,329,347.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,534,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,715,140.48. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock valued at $103,558,970. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

