Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 265.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,520 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Roku worth $19,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 506,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,642,000 after purchasing an additional 314,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,597,000 after acquiring an additional 185,676 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Roku by 11,626.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 150,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 149,514 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $7,485,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 1,107.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 94,497 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $153,166.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,092.16. This trade represents a 20.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $1,994,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,936.26. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,905 shares of company stock worth $8,632,306. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $63.86 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $104.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 2.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

