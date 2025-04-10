Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $21.64 Million Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,519 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of TechnipFMC worth $21,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 13.1 %

TechnipFMC stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $279,178.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,004,301.76. The trade was a 8.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Light sold 10,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $252,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,472.10. The trade was a 57.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,706 shares of company stock worth $1,651,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

