Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17.93 Million Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,988 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.49% of EnerSys worth $17,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in EnerSys by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 47,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $112.53.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

