Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $17.03 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 215.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,548 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $17,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSE HII opened at $200.27 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $285.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.40 and a 200-day moving average of $204.19. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.68%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

