Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.87 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 116.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,064 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Teleflex worth $15,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $2,471,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 590,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $105,102,000 after acquiring an additional 162,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFX. Truist Financial cut their price target on Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

Teleflex Stock Up 6.4 %

TFX opened at $135.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $124.66 and a 52 week high of $249.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.