Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap Sells 32,484 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $1,838,919.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 121,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,626.47. This trade represents a 21.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arvind Nithrakashyap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $1,690,467.36.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $2,000,689.56.

On Monday, March 3rd, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $2,071,568.45.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $2,431,502.25.

On Monday, February 3rd, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $2,301,562.25.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 227,596 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $14,768,704.44.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $61.78 on Thursday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBRK. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. William Blair began coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Rubrik from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rubrik by 134.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 186,485 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 248,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 49,372 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 407.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 55,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

