RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Lowered to $126.00 at BMO Capital Markets

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $154.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RPM. StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RPM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.10.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.24. 475,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average of $125.53. RPM International has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $141.79.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 12,321.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 271,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 268,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,851,000 after acquiring an additional 145,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,430,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,034,000 after purchasing an additional 87,540 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 279,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,404,000 after purchasing an additional 78,828 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,161,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

