Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.68.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $245,874.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,114.56. This represents a 42.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $75,500.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,260.96. This trade represents a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,645 shares of company stock worth $1,321,798 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $242.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $308.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.26%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

