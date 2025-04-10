Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 229,167 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $12,026,684.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,667.84. This trade represents a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $1,945,347.95.

On Monday, March 3rd, David Baszucki sold 195,068 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $12,667,715.92.

On Tuesday, February 25th, David Baszucki sold 1,445 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $87,422.50.

On Thursday, February 20th, David Baszucki sold 6,448 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $395,455.84.

On Thursday, January 30th, David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $9,923,309.10.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $56.89 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. CICC Research started coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

