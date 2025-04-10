Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Price

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $90.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,813 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $684,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,697 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,986 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

