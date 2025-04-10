RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces Dividend of $0.13

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1277 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of RIV opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

