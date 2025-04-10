Reviewing Conduit Pharmaceuticals (CDT) & Its Competitors

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) is one of 1,072 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Conduit Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduit Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 3.84, indicating that their average stock price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conduit Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Conduit Pharmaceuticals N/A -$540,000.00 -0.02 Conduit Pharmaceuticals Competitors $9.89 billion $136.37 million -5.60

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Conduit Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Conduit Pharmaceuticals. Conduit Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

3.3% of Conduit Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Conduit Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Conduit Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conduit Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -328.67% Conduit Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Conduit Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conduit Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 1 4.00 Conduit Pharmaceuticals Competitors 8426 22286 50481 1353 2.54

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 243.77%. Given Conduit Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Conduit Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Conduit Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Conduit Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in San Diego, California. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Limited is a subsidiary of Corvus Capital Limited.

