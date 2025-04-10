Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,147,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 589,350 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.20% of Restaurant Brands International worth $465,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,813,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,148,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,802,000 after purchasing an additional 715,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,137,000 after purchasing an additional 467,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,165,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $858,101,000 after purchasing an additional 421,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $61.76 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,731.36. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $5,837,144.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,908,838.30. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,716 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,281. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.