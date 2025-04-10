Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,544,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 24,319 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.48% of Restaurant Brands International worth $100,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 15,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $998,055.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,095.04. The trade was a 26.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total transaction of $5,837,144.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,578 shares in the company, valued at $52,908,838.30. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,716 shares of company stock worth $17,740,281. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $61.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.83. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.63.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

