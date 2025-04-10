Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $1.79 Million Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,748,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,025,000 after buying an additional 996,155 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 63,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of DINO stock opened at $28.63 on Thursday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $62.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $46.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

