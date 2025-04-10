Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 17,065 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $183.31 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.69 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.