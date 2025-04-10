Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 15,327 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,112.50. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $138.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 926.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $117.26 and a one year high of $254.15.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.62.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

