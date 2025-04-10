ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 163,856 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.65% of ResMed worth $217,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 8.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ResMed by 35.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ResMed by 40.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 66,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,896,290.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at $107,842,105.44. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $2,145,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,265. The trade was a 48.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,013 shares of company stock worth $11,298,816 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $216.70 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.19 and a 52 week high of $263.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.88. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.03%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

