Research Analysts Set Expectations for Medicus Pharma Q1 Earnings

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Medicus Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 8th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Raja forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medicus Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Medicus Pharma’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Medicus Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MDCX stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.40. Medicus Pharma has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.00.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medicus Pharma stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,457,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. Medicus Pharma makes up about 1.3% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC owned about 13.43% of Medicus Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

