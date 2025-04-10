Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 10th (A, AA, AC, ADNT, ADSK, AESI, AFL, ALV, AMWL, AMZN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 10th:
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target raised by TD Cowen to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $138.00 to $115.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$23.00.
Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$21.00.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $13.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $310.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $112.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $7.50. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $575.00 to $425.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $108.00 to $97.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$33.00.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $6.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $139.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $20.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.25.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.00 to $141.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $11.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.00 to C$11.00.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $161.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $0.75 to $0.50. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$163.00 to C$150.00.
Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$62.00.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $24.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $6.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $13.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $145.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $138.00 to $127.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$28.00.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $450.00 to $424.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $62.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $226.00 to $192.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $58.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Dollarama (TSE:DOL) was given a C$180.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $500.00 to $480.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $128.00 to $123.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $170.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $67.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $99.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$3.25.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $55.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $9.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $166.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $41.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $135.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $34.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $91.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.00.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $58.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $22.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $335.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $6.50 to $5.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $235.00 to $227.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $436.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$77.00.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $55.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $63.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $208.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $229.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $160.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $39.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.50.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $262.00 to $208.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $91.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $77.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $263.00 to $216.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $252.00 to $240.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $188.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $175.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $285.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $171.00 to $159.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $86.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$10.75.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $45.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $47.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$192.00 to C$207.00.
Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $17.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $102.00 to $83.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $240.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $424.00 to $353.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $347.00 to $333.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$28.00.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $2,650.00 to $2,560.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $94.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $775.00 to $610.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 73 ($0.93). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $550.00 to $475.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $61.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.00.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $22.00 to $26.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $4.20 to $3.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$37.00.
ServiceNow (TSE:NOW) was given a C$0.75 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$18.00.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$60.00.
North West (TSE:NWC) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $57.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $18.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$115.00 to C$95.00.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $83.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $750.00 to $700.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $168.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$24.50 to C$22.00.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$31.50 to C$28.00.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $106.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $220.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $27.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $260.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $116.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $153.00 to $148.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$33.00.
Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$5.00.
Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$17.25 to C$15.25.
Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.50 to $15.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $115.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $142.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $360.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $365.00 to $275.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$72.00 to C$58.00.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $620.00 to $475.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$72.50.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$30.00.
Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) was given a C$255.00 target price by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $430.00 to $375.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$5.50.
TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$141.00.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $45.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $111.00 to $107.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$14.00.
VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $28.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Viking (NYSE:VIK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $350.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$13.00.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $82.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $102.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$305.00 to C$300.00.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
