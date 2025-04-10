Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 10th (A, AA, AC, ADNT, ADSK, AESI, AFL, ALV, AMWL, AMZN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 10th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target raised by TD Cowen to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $138.00 to $115.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$23.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$21.00.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $13.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $310.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $112.00 to $95.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $7.50. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $575.00 to $425.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $108.00 to $97.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$33.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $6.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $139.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $20.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.00 to $141.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $11.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.00 to C$11.00.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $161.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $0.75 to $0.50. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $142.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$163.00 to C$150.00.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$62.00.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $28.00 to $24.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $6.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $13.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $145.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $138.00 to $127.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$28.00.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $450.00 to $424.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim from $62.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $226.00 to $192.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $58.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) was given a C$180.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $500.00 to $480.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $128.00 to $123.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $170.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $67.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $99.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$3.25.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $55.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $10.00 to $9.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $166.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $42.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $41.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $135.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $34.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $91.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $58.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $22.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $335.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $6.50 to $5.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $235.00 to $227.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $436.00 to $425.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$77.00.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $55.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $63.00 to $55.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $23.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $208.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $229.00 to $195.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $160.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $39.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.50.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $262.00 to $208.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $91.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $77.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $263.00 to $216.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $252.00 to $240.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $188.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $175.00 to $146.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $285.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $171.00 to $159.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $86.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$10.75.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $55.00 to $45.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $47.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$192.00 to C$207.00.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $17.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $102.00 to $83.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $240.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $424.00 to $353.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $347.00 to $333.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$28.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $2,650.00 to $2,560.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $94.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $775.00 to $610.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $41.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $165.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 73 ($0.93). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $550.00 to $475.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $61.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $22.00 to $26.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $4.20 to $3.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$37.00.

ServiceNow (TSE:NOW) was given a C$0.75 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$18.00.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $28.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

North West (TSE:NWC) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $57.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $18.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$115.00 to C$95.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $83.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $750.00 to $700.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $168.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$24.50 to C$22.00.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$31.50 to C$28.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $106.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $220.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $140.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $27.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $260.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $116.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $153.00 to $148.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$33.00.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$5.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$17.25 to C$15.25.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.50 to $15.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $115.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $142.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $360.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $365.00 to $275.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $41.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$72.00 to C$58.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $620.00 to $475.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$72.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$30.00.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) was given a C$255.00 target price by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $430.00 to $375.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$5.50.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$141.00.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $45.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $111.00 to $107.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$14.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $28.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Viking (NYSE:VIK) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $53.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $400.00 to $350.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$13.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $82.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $102.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $18.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$305.00 to C$300.00.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $19.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

