Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:EDR Q1 Earnings

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDR. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.75.

TSE:EDR opened at C$5.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.84. The stock has a market cap of C$906.30 million, a P/E ratio of -30.76, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$3.34 and a 1-year high of C$7.87.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Angela Dorothy Johnson bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.28 per share, with a total value of C$29,564.64. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

