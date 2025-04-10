Rep. Jared Moskowitz Purchases Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently bought shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on March 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (1)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) on 2/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 1/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) on 1/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 1/15/2025.

NVIDIA Stock Up 18.7 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $114.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.29 and a 200-day moving average of $130.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000. Spring Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.01.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

