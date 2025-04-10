Rep. Greg Landsman Sells Off Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in UnitedHealth Group stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SARAH LANDSMAN TRADITIONAL IRA” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 3/27/2025.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $580.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $530.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $510.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,778,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,039,933,000 after purchasing an additional 180,479 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 674,924 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $394,615,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 141,841 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $82,932,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

