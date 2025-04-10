Rep. Greg Landsman Sells Off Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG). In a filing disclosed on April 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dollar General stock on March 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “SARAH LANDSMAN TRADITIONAL IRA” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on 3/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 3/27/2025.

DG stock traded up $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $88.14. 1,790,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.20. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $156.25. The company has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5,624.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 321,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 316,005 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

