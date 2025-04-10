Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Utz Brands stock on March 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) on 4/1/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) on 4/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/31/2025.

Utz Brands Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE UTZ opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

Utz Brands Cuts Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, CEO Howard A. Friedman purchased 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,722.64. This trade represents a 1.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $6,646,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

