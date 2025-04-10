Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 660,700 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 660,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $51,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.72.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $104.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

