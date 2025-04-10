Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 129,900 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,598,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 129,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.90% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $57,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SUPN opened at $31.76 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $376,236.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $402,915.30. The trade was a 48.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock worth $440,263. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

