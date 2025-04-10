Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $61.38 Million Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,657,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Nomad Foods worth $61,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $19.19 on Thursday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Nomad Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

About Nomad Foods

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.