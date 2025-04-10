Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 167,090 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,090 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.12% of Weatherford International worth $58,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,702,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,760,000 after purchasing an additional 270,775 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,657,000 after acquiring an additional 65,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,777,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,877,000 after purchasing an additional 144,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,267,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,555,000 after acquiring an additional 68,553 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,287,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WFRD. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Weatherford International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of WFRD opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

In other news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $2,944,895.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,507.23. This trade represents a 26.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Depinder Sandhu sold 14,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $929,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,517.72. This trade represents a 61.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,718. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

