Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 2,182,800 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 330.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,842,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,182,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $60,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after buying an additional 1,885,559 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,545,000 after purchasing an additional 401,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,003,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after acquiring an additional 77,244 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Daiwa America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

