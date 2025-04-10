Redwood Park Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after buying an additional 143,861 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BIV stock opened at $75.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $72.95 and a twelve month high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

