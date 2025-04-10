Redwood Park Advisors LLC Makes New $91,000 Investment in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYLD. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,107,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,964 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,875,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,104,000. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,102,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,914,000.

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $25.87 on Thursday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.17.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

