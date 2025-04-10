Redwood Park Advisors LLC Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Redwood Park Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 52,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 67.3% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 24,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 312,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $32.51.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.0977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

