Redwood Park Advisors LLC Invests $52,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 366,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,932,000 after buying an additional 209,111 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $249.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day moving average is $104.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

