Redwood Park Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 880 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.3% of Redwood Park Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $512.02 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $549.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.46.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

