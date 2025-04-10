Realty Invest Transcontinental Acquires 1,500 Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Stock

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 1,500 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,404,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,991,659.76. This represents a 0.04 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Realty Invest Transcontinental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 31st, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 1,700 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $29,716.00.

On Thursday, March 27th, Realty Invest Transcontinental bought 2,000 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $34,980.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 2,000 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 480 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $8,390.40.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Realty Invest Transcontinental purchased 3,500 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Realty Invest Transcontinental acquired 21,678 shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,204.00.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN IOR opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a market cap of $71.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.15. Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.

