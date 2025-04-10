Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Cut by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $553,572,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Realty Income by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 166,178 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,850,000 after buying an additional 101,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,190,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 328.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

