RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $98.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s FY2026 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

RCI Hospitality Stock Performance

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

RICK traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 38,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $61.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $331.69 million, a PE ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 1,839.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 155,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 147,508 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in RCI Hospitality by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 40,822 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 14,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

