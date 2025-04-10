Rathbones Group PLC Trims Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,730,000 after buying an additional 91,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $62.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

