Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,677 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,617,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,196,000 after buying an additional 154,494 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 128,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 71,032 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 399.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 514,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after acquiring an additional 411,578 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.52.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

