Rathbones Group PLC Makes New Investment in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE DSX opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $172.78 million, a P/E ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. Diana Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.

Diana Shipping Announces Dividend

Diana Shipping Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

