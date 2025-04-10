Rathbones Group PLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,750 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 23,058 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.53. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a current ratio of 21.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,903.14. The trade was a 6.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $867,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,771,606.46. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,568. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNTA shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

