Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.74. Rare Element Resources shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 207,420 shares changing hands.

Rare Element Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.21 million, a PE ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

